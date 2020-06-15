SPRINGFIELD, IL — The 121st Grand American World Trapshooting Championships won't be held at its usual venue in Sparta, Illinois, because of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Department of Natural Resources announced the decision Monday evening.
More than 5,000 people were expected to attend the event at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta. The Grand American is the largest event of its kind, state officials noted in a news release, and officials took attendance and international travel into account when deciding not to host the championships.
“Of course, we’ll miss seeing participants and enjoying the camaraderie and sport from those who compete," IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said in the news release. "But, after considering recommendations and concerns from the Illinois Department of Public Health, know that safeguarding the health of attendees is the right decision in light of the ongoing global pandemic.”
IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said the state must continue to take steps to prevent spreading the virus, because there's still no vaccine or proven treatment for it.
“Large gatherings of people originating from different states and countries could undo the amazing work of Illinoisans to contain and control the spread of the virus. We support this difficult decision to protect the people of our state," Ezike said in the news release.
Illinois State Sen. Paul Schimpf released a statement about that decision, blaming Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the move.
Schimpf's statement reads:
"I am bitterly disappointed by Governor Pritzker's inexplicable decision prohibiting the 2020 Grand American from occurring in Sparta this year. The Governor's arrogant refusal to listen to Southern Illinois elected officials --Republican and Democrat alike -- who urged him to allow the event deprives the region of tens of millions of dollars in desperately-needed income and undermines the viability of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex. The manner in which this decision was made, from ignoring logic to disregarding the input of local leaders, shows an utter disregard for the people of Southern Illinois and calls into question Governor Pritzker's ability to lead our state."