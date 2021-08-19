SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — SSM Health, which operates SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Mt. Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Centralia, is suspending visits at both hospitals and its other health care sites.
The medical group announced the policy change Thursday.
Starting Monday, Aug. 23, no visitors will be allowed except in end-of-life situations in which a visitor is needed for the patient's emotional well being and care, SSM Health says.
Additionally, obstetrics patients will be able to have two visitors during their hospital stays, and pediatric patients will be allowed one visitor.
"The restrictions are necessary due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19 throughout our community," the medical group says in a news release.
SSM says the visitor restrictions aim to protect patients, visitors, staff and others in the community in light of the ongoing case surge.