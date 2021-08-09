MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church has canceled this year's St. John Picnic, because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in McCracken County.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon on the St. John Picnic Facebook page. The picnic was scheduled for Sept. 18, but will now be postponed until 2022.
"Due to the recent change of McCracken County and surrounding counties moving into the red zone for COVID cases, the committee has decided to postpone the Picnic until next year," the announcement explains.
The church will still have a Friday Night Fish Fry on Sept. 17 at St. John's Knights of Columbus No. 10962. That event will be drive-thru only.
Additionally, this year's picnic raffle, which is already underway, will continue. Tickets can be bought at the fish fry and from parish members. The raffle will be held the night of Sept, 18 at the church.
"We appreciate your support, as we are trying to help slow the spread of Covid in our area. We hope to see you at the Friday Night Fish Fry," the announcement states.