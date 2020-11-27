PADUCAH — Elementary students in the St. Mary School System will return to in-person classes on Monday, after a federal judge ruled that Kentucky's governor cannot order religious private schools to cease in-person instruction to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
On Nov. 18, the governor issued an executive order requiring public and private schools to temporarily stop in-person instruction starting Nov. 23, because of an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth. That order requires middle and high schools to limit themselves to remote instruction until Jan. 4. It allows elementary schools to reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in a COVID-19 red zone and if the school follows all Health at School guidance. On Nov. 20, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a lawsuit filed by Danville Christian Academy in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claiming the order should not apply to religious private schools, saying the order violates the First Amendment protection of the freedom of religion.
Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhoven ruled in favor of Danville Christian Academy, saying the order cannot be applied to religious schools.
The St. Mary School System in Paducah is part of the Diocese of Owensboro.
In an email to Local 6, St. Mary Schools Director Eleanor Spry said the district will follow a plan the diocese approved Friday.
St. Mary middle and high school students will begin virtual instruction on Monday, Nov. 30, and return to school Monday, Dec. 7. However, elementary students will return to in-person learning on Monday.
In an announcement released Friday regarding the diocese decision, David Kessler, the superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, said: "First, we want to make clear that we support all efforts to keep our communities safe and we respect the weight of the decisions entrusted with the Governor. However, we believe that we can support these efforts AND safely return our children to school. Each school knows their own community best and can evaluate what transmissions in their area look like should instructional adjustments need to be made."
In that same announcement, Bishop William F. Medley said: "As I’ve stated before, we acknowledge the difficult circumstances we face in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and we appreciate the efforts by our governor to keep our citizens safe, but we really and truly feel that one of the safest places our children can be at this time is in the classroom, learning face-to-face, albeit distanced and wearing masks."
St. Mary students have had in-person learning since the semester started on Aug. 24. The school system was off all Thanksgiving week.
The diocese's plan to return to in-person instruction may have to change, depending on the decision of a federal appeals court.
In response to Tatenhoven's ruling, Beshear has filed a motion for an emergency appeal in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. The motion says the judge's decision fails to defer to public health officials in an emergency and violates the Establishment Clause, and that the governor's executive order does not prevent the exercise of religion or burden religious practice. The motion also says Kentucky will be injured by Tatenhoven's decision.
"The District Court’s Order exempting Danville Christian Academy and other religiously affiliated schools from these public health measures will cause substantial harm to the public that encounters the children and staff of these schools. At this point of the pandemic, in Boyle County, a gathering of 15 individuals – smaller than a class at Danville Christian Academy – has a 37% percent of including an individual with COVID-19.39 The risk increases with more people," the motion states.
The motion also states that Danville Christian Academy and other schools like it would not be harmed by carrying out 15 days of remote instruction, saying that Danville Christian has successfully provided remote instruction to students in the past.
