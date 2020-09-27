missouri coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials say the state confirmed nearly 1,400 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths on Sunday.

The 1,392 newly confirmed cases brought the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 123,406.

The state has confirmed 2,063 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Mike and Teresa Parson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson 

Despite the increasing cases, Missouri's first lady Teresa Parson, says she plans to host the Third Annual Parson Family Fall Festival Oct. 3 outside the Governor's Mansion. Teresa Parson and Gov. Mike Parson are both in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. A spokeswoman for the governor said the first lady's isolation is scheduled to end Monday.

