The state of Kentucky wants to remind those who are unemployed that help is available at more than a dozen Kentucky Career Centers.
The reminder comes as federal pandemic unemployment programs are set to expire on Sept. 6. On that day, those receiving unemployment insurance benefits in Kentucky will no longer be able to claim pandemic benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). The last payable week for those programs is the week ending on Sept. 4.
Career center staff can help individuals with their job search and find job leads, help with overhauling resumes and help finding adult education and vocational rehabilitation services. They can also help find information on apprenticeship opportunities.
Individuals are advised to check with their local Kentucky Career Center before paying a visit to find out if appointments are required due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn inside Kentucky Career Centers at all times, and photo identification is required to enter career center buildings.
For more information, visit kcc.ky.gov.