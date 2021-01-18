The state of Illinois has included inmates among those eligible for the COVID-19 in the second phase of its rollout plan.
That phase, Phase 1B, will begin Jan. 25. It also includes jail and prison staff, as well as other frontline workers including first responders, education employees from child care through 12th-grade, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store employees.
Not included in Phase 1B are people who have medical conditions that place them at a high risk of severe illness if they catch COVID-19.
Now, a state representative who represents a portion of southern Illinois says he's "outraged" by the fact that inmates are included in that phase, but those with high-risk conditions are not.
In a statement posted to his official Facebook page Monday night, Illinois State Rep. Dave Severin says Gov. J.B. Pritzker is "moving inmates to the front of the line ahead of residents of assisted living facilities and adults with high-risk medical conditions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."
Assisted living facility residents are actually included in Illinois' first vaccine phase: Phase 1A, as are residents and staff of other long-term care facilities. Phase 1B also includes all individuals ages 65 and up.
Illinois' "Vaccine FAQ" webpage offers this explanation as to why high risk individuals younger than 65 are not included in phase 1B:
"The vaccine manufacturers, CDC, and the state are all committed to getting the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible. ACIP [the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] is a group of medical and public health experts that develop recommendations on how to use vaccines to control diseases in the U.S. ACIP decides on vaccine prioritization recommendations by reviewing the FDA information, clinical trial data, and other information. Initially, the limited supply of vaccine will only be available to those determined to be most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As the vaccine supply increases, more people will be added to those prioritized until it is available to the adult population at large."
Severin says he's urging his constituents to call the governor's office to demand that the Illinois Department of Public Health reverse the decision to include inmates in Phase 1B while not including high risk individuals under the age of 65, and, as Severin puts it, "put the lives and best interests of our most vulnerable citizens first."