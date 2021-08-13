Hickman County, KY — This week, the Kentucky Board of Education voted in favor of a mask mandate for the next 270 days. Some parents, teachers and students with Hickman County Schools protested that decision Friday by walking out of school.
They were asked to either wear a mask or leave. Most chose to leave, and some walked out to protest the mask mandate outside the school. Masks were available at the school for students and staff to wear. They were asked to put a mask on. If they did not, they were asked to leave the building.
A peaceful protest was held across the street from the Hickman County High School. They held up signs in protest.
Student, Landon Simpson, was one who decided to walk out.
"I walked by one of the teachers that sent one of my friends home, and she didn't say nothing to me. I was like that's not really fair, so I'm gonna' leave. I walked out," said Simpson.
Some parents said they are frustrated after they say they received mixed signals during a school board meeting Wednesday night.
Kory Narnjo is a parent who protested the mask mandate. "He never did say that he would send our children home. I would not have sent my kids to school today knowing that. Our kids came to school. If they didn't have a mask, they sent them home," Naranjo said.
Naranjo has two children in Hickman County Schools. One child attends the high school, and the other is in elementary school. He said he believes wearing a mask should be a personal choice.
"I think it should be a person's right. I think if a student should want to wear a mask, or wants to be vaccinated, it's totally fine. We should have a right that our student that does not want to wear that also has that right as well," Naranjo said.
Hickman County Schools Superintendent Casey Henderson said the new mask mandate made by the Kentucky Board of Education forces him to make a difficult decision.
"We had a new emergency regulation on school districts, and we are required to comply immediately," Henderson said.
Some parents, like Naranjo, are hoping their voices are heard by the school board and Gov. Andy Beshear. Superintendent Henderson said. this puts him in a hard place.
"If a student doesn't wear a mask, we will ask them to do so. If they continually defy it, we will have to ask them to exit the building. Our hope is really that all students will understand the compliance requirement of our mask mandate. In turn, we can do our very best to provide the best possible in person instruction," said Henderson.