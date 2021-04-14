GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Vaccine hesitancy is impacting large parts of west Kentucky. A local health department is working with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky to reach rural residents who are dubious about COVID-19 vaccination.
The Graves County Health Department has secured thousands of dollars in grants to help reach Hispanic and Black people in the area.
At the moment, the health department's appointment book is still full of people wanting to get the vaccine.
"We had at one time 3,700 people on our waiting list," Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said. But, there may come a time when the health department has more vaccine doses than people willing to receive them.
The time to focus on finding and targeting people 65 and older who need to be vaccinated has passed. Now, the health department wants anyone willing to get the vaccine to sign up.
Nobel McGuire shared what he's telling his family and friends about why he's getting vaccinated. "You want a little twitch of pain here? Or do you want the possibility of dying?" McGuire said.
The health department is relying on testimony like his to encourage others to be vaccinated.
"They have seen some of their friends and family members be vaccinated and that things went well with them," Coplen said.
In a poll from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 29% of respondents said they don't want a vaccine. The foundation said those respondents were more likely to be male, Republican and live in suburban or rural communities. The Census Bureau reports 92% of people in Graves County are white. The area is considered to be rural, and in the 2020 election, residents voted overwhelmingly Republican in all races.
The health department already has a rigorous campaign with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky to reach Hispanic and Black Americans.
"The local Spanish teacher at Mayfield High School helped us with the billboard and with the messaging, and so she got the foreign language club to go around town and putting up flyers in Spanish."
Now, the department has to start working on getting other hesitant demographics vaccinated.
The department will continue to work with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
The foundation is holding a webinar Wednesday to talk about how you and your local health department can reach people you know who are afraid to get the vaccine. For more information or to register for the webinar, click here.