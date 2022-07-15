(NBC News) — Menstrual changes after COVID vaccines may be far more common than previously known, according to an analysis published Friday in the journal Science Advances.
The analysis found that 42% of people with regular menstrual cycles said they bled more heavily than usual after vaccination. Meanwhile, 44% reported no change, and around 14% reported a lighter period.
And among non-menstruating people — those post-menopause or using certain long-term contraceptives — the study suggests many experienced breakthrough or unexpected bleeding.
Study co-author Katherine Lee and her colleagues were inspired to ask people about their cycles once friends and strangers online started questioning why they experienced an unexpected change.
Over 39,000 people were included in the study — ages 18 to 80 — who were fully vaccinated and had not contracted COVID-19.
Respondents were vaccinated With Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.
Other recent research has also found that the COVID vaccine is associated with a small change in menstrual cycle length.
