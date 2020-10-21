GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county Wednesday.
The cases include two women and a man in their 20s, a man in his 30s, two women in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and three women in their 70s.
To date, Graves County has had 845 novel coronavirus cases, the health department reports. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that 29 of those people have died because of the virus.
Graves County Public Health Director Noel Coplen said the new cases the county has seen recently are not unlike what the county saw over the summer.
"It is very similar to the situation in our county in July where the virus was not spreading in places of employment but with group and family functions that take place after work. Several of these cases could have been prevented," Coplen said in a statement.
Kathy Gifford, the health department's nurse supervisor, said spread among family members and friend groups is an issue in the county.
"It is hard to stay guarded when around friends and family but the positive cases that we are seeing are certainly related.” Gifford said in a statement.
The health department asks Graves County residents to "make social distancing a priority for the sake of our entire community."