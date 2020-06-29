NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has once again extended the state of emergency for another two months as the state continues to see large jumps in people testing positive for COVID-19.
Lee, a Republican, initially imposed the state of emergency on March 12 in order to free up funding and relax rules regarding the treatment and containment of COVID-19. It was set to expire June 30 after he first extended the declaration in May.
The state of emergency urges — but does not require — limited activity, maintain social distancing and staying home whenever possible.
The state Health Department said in its daily report Monday that more than 2,100 people have newly tested positive. The department noted that the new case count reflected two days of data after not being able to release case information on Sunday.
Last week, the state reported its biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for COVID-19 after more than 1,400 people newly tested positive on Friday.