NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has recorded 1,639 new cases of the coronavirus. The Monday figure is down from a high of 3,314 new cases last Monday, although the trend continues to swing upwards.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state has recorded four additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in Tennessee to 847.
Trousdale and Lake counties continue to have the highest per capita total cases in the country after outbreaks at state prisons led to the community spread of the virus.
Trousdale has had 1,543 cases in a population of just over 9,500. Lake has had 702 cases in a population of just over 7,500.
However, according to the department of health, Trousdale County has 81 active cases as of July 20, and Lake county has 12 active cases.