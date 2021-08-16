NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of coronavirus-related mask mandates in K-12 schools.
The order comes after a few districts issued mask requirements for students.
Lee also said he won't call a special legislative session requested by Republican lawmakers to limit the authority of local officials to make rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Lee’s executive order addressed a heavily disputed topic of school mask mandates in Tennessee as classes resumed around the state amid a resurgence on COVID-19 cases.
