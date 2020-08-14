NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced $168 million more in COVID-19 relief for small businesses, agriculture, tourism and workforce development through federal coronavirus relief funding.
The Republican governor's office said Friday that $83.5 million will help expand on the initial $200 million offered to impacted small businesses, including expanding the types of eligible businesses.
In addition to the original list of eligible businesses, small businesses that will be eligible under the expansion include:
— Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors
— Wedding and Event Planners
— Convention and Trade Show Organizers
— Wedding and Banquet Hall and Similar Property Rental
— Linen Supply Services
— Photography Studios
— Travel Agencies and Travel Arrangement Services
— Car, Truck, Trailer, and RV Rental
— Sightseeing and Tour Operators
— Taxi, Limousine, Bus, and Other Transportation Services
— Recreational Vehicle and Vacation Camps
— Sports and Recreation Instruction
— Fine Arts Instruction, Exam Prep, Driving Schools, and Other Similar Instruction
— Motion Picture and Video Production and Distribution Services
— Music Production, Distribution, and Publishing Services
— Sound Recording Studios
The expansion list will also include, among others, the following businesses, which Lee's office says are now eligible if their sales were reduced by at least 25%, as shown on their April sales tax returns filed in May:
— Florists
— Party and Banquet Equipment and Other Supply Rental
— Formal Wear and Costume Rental
— Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental
— General Rental Centers and Other Consumer Goods Rental
— Gasoline Stations and Convenience Stores
— Warehouse Clubs and General Merchandise Stores
— Home Centers, Hardware Stores, and Paint Stores
— Household Appliance and Electronics Stores
— Nurseries, Garden Centers, and Outdoor Power Equipment Stores
— Pharmacies and Drug Stores
— Optical Goods Stores
— Cosmetics, Beauty Supply, and Perfume Stores
— Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores
— Baked Goods and Other Specialty Food Stores
— Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
— Food Supplement Stores
— Vending Machine Operators
— New and Used Car Dealers
— Recreational Vehicle, Boat, and Other Vehicle Dealers
— Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores
— Tire Dealers
— Online Stores (selling from a Tennessee location)
— Other Direct Selling Establishments
Another $50 million will fuel an economic support program to help ensure stability of the food supply chain and agribusiness economy.
A $25 million tourism re-marketing effort will aid the industry's recovery from the pandemic. And $9.5 million will go to reemployment services.