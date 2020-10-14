NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office says the Republican is in quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a statement, Lee tested negative Wednesday but he would be in quarantine with first lady Maria Lee.
Along with announcing he's in quarantine, Lee canceled Wednesday's in-person COVID-19 briefing. Instead, Lee held a telephone conference call.
The first lady had not undergone a test as of Wednesday afternoon but was expected to receive one later that day.
In full, the statement from the governor's office reads:
"Today, a member of the Governor's Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice. Governor's Office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time. The regularly scheduled, in-person press briefing will be canceled and Gov. Lee will provide an update to reporters by phone this afternoon with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey."
“Maria and I are feeling fine. ... We are not sick and we hope we don’t become that way, but we’ll certainly keep you posted along the way,” Lee told reporters, adding that he expects to remain in quarantine for the next two weeks and will continue to receive COVID-19 tests.