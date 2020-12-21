NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's latest executive order adding COVID-19 restrictions includes restrictions on school-sponsored sporting event attendance.
The order, which is Executive Order 70, went into effect Sunday and will remain in place through Jan. 19.
The executive order says in part:
"Schools, organizers, and facilities shall not permit spectators to attend practices, games, or competition; provided, that game, school, and facility administrators, athletics officials, coaching and team personnel, parents, guardians, or other immediate household members of athletes practicing or competing at the venue on that date, media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity, and first responders may be present within the facility, but must to the greatest extent practicable comply with applicable health protocols, including maintaining at least six (6) feet of separation from persons outside their household. Schools, facilities, organizers, and governing bodies may further limit physical capacity as deemed necessary to protect public health."
In a Monday news release, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says bands, pep bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while the executive order remains in place.
The TSSAA says, in addition to student athletes, the only attendees who will be allowed to attend practices or games include:
— Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members;
— First Responders;
— Coaching and team personnel;
— School, game, and facility administrators;
— Athletics officials; and
— Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
Additionally, the association says attendees from different households will be required to practice social distancing.
TSSAA also says that while Lee's order does not include a mask mandate, the association's provision regarding masks remains in place.
The executive order states that "collegiate and professional sporting events and activities are subject to the rules, protocols, or guidelines of their respective institutions and governing bodies."
Download the document below to read Executive Order 40 in full. The four-page document also includes restrictions on other social gatherings.