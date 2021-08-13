NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee governor’s office is pushing back on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation that goes as far as claiming cows are being vaccinated to wittingly inoculate people when they eat meat.
Lee’s administration has a program that incentivizes farmers to vaccinate cattle against respiratory diseases and other illnesses, but not COVID-19.
In an email Thursday to lawmakers, a top deputy of Republican Gov. Bill Lee debunked “several conspiracy theories” from constituents about a recent executive order.
The email says some components that are being most frequently misinterpreted were included in previous executive orders during the pandemic. The struggle to weed out conspiracies complicates efforts in a state with a bottom-10 vaccination rate that continues to see the virus surge.
The push to debunk shows how prevalently misinformation is swirling among unvaccinated circles, even as hospitals of all sizes have begun running out of staffed beds. Vanderbilt University Medical Center said its adult hospital and emergency department are “completely full,” as it is limiting elective procedures and declining transfer requests from many hospitals. More than 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations there are unvaccinated people, while vaccinated patients are also severely immunocompromised, the hospital said.
The other rumors deemed “FALSE” in the governor’s office email are that his executive order creates “quarantine camps”; that the National Guard will round up unvaccinated people and take them to locations to be quarantined or vaccinated, or forcibly vaccinate them in their homes and that the executive order lays the groundwork for permanent lockdowns.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3xVnACd