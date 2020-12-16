NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Frontline doctors say Tennessee hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients are struggling to find facilities where they can transfer sick people, even in neighboring states.
The comments from three physicians came Wednesday in a state that has surged near the top for coronavirus new case rates.
“We’ve now had to look at sending people home with oxygen instead of admitting them to the hospital because we don’t have anywhere to put them unfortunately,” said Dr. Laura Lyons, an emergency room doctor in Sumner County, Tennessee.
The doctors have for months called on Republican Gov. Bill Lee to shift to a statewide mask mandate, instead of letting counties decide for themselves whether to require masks in public.
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist of Tennessee, who is a heart and lung transplant surgeon, pointed out Tuesday on Facebook that rural regions without mask mandates are seeing many more cases per capita than the larger metro counties where masks are required.
According to Johns Hopkins researchers, over the past two weeks there were 1,369 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee, ranking second nationally for new cases per capita.
Tennessee plans to tap into about 56,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees starting Thursday.
