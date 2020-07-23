NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a new campaign to promote mask wearing, as state health officials reported 2,570 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 37 new deaths.
The new "Face It" public service announcement will remind people about the importance of wearing face coverings to prevent the virus' spread.
"It's to remind Tennesseans we are fighters and we are in a fight with this COVID-19 pandemic," Lee said. "We are fighting to protect the health of our citizens. We are fighting to protect our economy. We are fighting to protect things we enjoy in our way of life."
To date, the state has reported 86,985 total cases, including 925 deaths.
During a briefing Thursday, Lee also talked about the more than $150 million in funding that the state recently announced to help nonprofits. The funding, which the governor and the state's Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced Tuesday, is being made available to help nonprofit organizations with their efforts to address the impacts of the virus.
Lee said nonprofits that have been on the front line of the pandemic will receive top priority. The governor also touched on economic relief for businesses impacted by the pandemic, asking businesses that have been notified that they qualify to please respond, so they can receive their funding.
Next Tuesday, Lee said the state will be updating its guidelines for getting kids back into the classroom safely.