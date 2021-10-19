NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top legislative leaders say they have enough support to call a special legislative session to address COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so.
Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton say the special session announced Tuesday will be the third this year and is scheduled for Oct. 27.
The Republican governor Lee has repeatedly resisted requests to hold a special session focused solely on COVID-19 even as GOP lawmakers have become steadily disgruntled at local mandates that have been implemented sporadically around the state.
Instead, the governor has pointed to an executive order he signed earlier this year allowing families to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The order has been blocked by federal judges in three counties. At the same time, Lee did call a special session to sign off on a nearly $900 million economic and incentive package that was created to secure a large Ford Motor Co. project in West Tennessee. That special session, which kicked off Monday, renewed arguments from Republicans that the General Assembly should address COVID-19-related proposals while gathered at the Capitol.
The COVID-19 special session will take up a wide range of bills, none of which have been made public yet. However, topics include addressing mask mandates, employee vaccination requirements and the federal government’s ability to penalize those who violate COVID-19 rules.
