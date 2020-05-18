NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top leaders in Tennessee got a sneak peek at a former Memphis newspaper building that has been transformed into a 401-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients.
Gov. Bill Lee, Shelby County officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday toured The Commercial Appeal building’s transformation, which was done to assist local hospitals should they exceed their bed capacity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The alternate care site has been set up with basic supplies, such as beds, chairs, tables and IV poles. More medical equipment will be provided if the site is activated to receive and treat COVID-19 patients.