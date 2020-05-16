NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth Tennessee prison inmate has died after contracting the coronavirus.
The 71-year-old man was hospitalized on April 29 and died on Thursday at around 11 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. He is the third inmate to die after contracting the virus at the privately run Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.
One inmate who contracted the virus at the state-run Bledsoe County Correctional Complex has also died. The Correction Department has said all the men had underlying medical conditions, and it is asking the medical examiner to determine the causes of death in each case.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 318 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday. Those cases bring the total number of positive coronavirus tests to 17,288 so far.
To date, Tennessee reports 295 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
The health department reports that 9,523 Tennesseans have recovered from the illness as of Saturday.