NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state's K-12 schools and higher education institutions are receiving $81 million in federal money in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Lee's office said on Tuesday the funding includes $11 million in reopening grants for K-12 schools, ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 each. The funding also includes $50 million for K-12 schools that can be used on Wi-Fi devices, laptops or other devices needed to support reopening through distance learning.
Another $20 million in grants will be available to public and nonprofit private higher education institutions to help with social distancing and make technological improvements for distance learning.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a total of 53,514 COVID-19 cases since testing began, an increase of 1,359 cases since Monday. The state also reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, and 53 more cases who have been hospitalized because of the illness. To date, 665 Tennesseans have died over the course of the outbreak. The total number of hospitalized cases since the outbreak began now stands at 2,950.
The health department says 31,827 Tennesseans have recovered from the illness, including 807 newly recovered individuals reported Tuesday.