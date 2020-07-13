NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has set a new record one-day total for virus cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 3,314 new cases for Monday. That brings the total number of active cases in Tennessee to more than 65,000. Shelby County has the most cases with more than 14,000. Davidson County with just under 14,000.
Two small Tennessee counties continue to lead the country in cases per capita. Trousdale County has more than 1,500 active cases and Lake County has 696. Both counties are home to state prisons that earlier saw large outbreaks of the coronavirus. Both counties are homes to state prisons that saw large outbreaks of the new coronavirus in May and June, although the current numbers are nearly all from community transmission.
The state health department also reported eight new deaths connected to the virus, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 749. To date, 36,996 Tennesseans have recovered from the illness.