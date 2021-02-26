MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) — The state of Tennessee has taken over the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in one county after an investigation uncovered possible theft of multiple doses of vaccine and an incident of children being vaccinated.
Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in children.
The state investigation into vaccine mismanagement in Shelby County also found incidents of about 2,500 expired or wasted vaccine doses.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter resigned Friday afternoon in the wake of the state's probe into vaccine mismanagement.
Gov. Bill Lee went to a vaccine distribution site in Memphis, the county seat of Shelby County, on Friday. Lee said that particular site was well run.
He was there to talk about what he called "disappointing" and "concerning" circumstances surrounding Shelby County’s vaccination process.
"The vaccines have been removed from the health department, and there is currently no storage or distribution of vaccines being managed by the Shelby County Health Department,” Lee said. “That speaks to the great deal of concern that we have for it.”
Lee said the storage, delivery and distribution of those vaccine doses is being handled through different channels, because the concern is so great.
"Well, the state has intervened and is taking over the process here in this county,” Lee said. “That's a severe intervention, and that's exactly what was needed in light of the circumstances that we have found."
Lee said many questions regarding the situation in Shelby County remain.
"There are a lot of questions about the way information was related, the timeliness of that information, the timelines of the vaccine wastage events, and when that information was made available,” Lee said. “There is a lot of question about that and a lot of concern as to whether or not that was done in a timely fashion or an appropriate fashion, and that's in part what the investigation that's happening right now is about."
“At the very least,” Lee said. “I can say that there has been a real lack of leadership there."