NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small Tennessee county is leading the nation in coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison.
An analysis by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows Lake County has reported 352 new cases over the past seven days. Online records posted by the state showed Lake with 360 active cases on Wednesday morning.
A Health Department spokesperson says the high case count is attributable to an outbreak at the Northwest Correctional Complex. Online records for the prison show 230 inmates as positive for the virus. Walker and a spokesperson for the Correction Department were not able to immediately explain the discrepancy.