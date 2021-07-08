An unlikely partnership between the University of Queensland in Australia, and the University of Texas-Austin, could foster a new COVID-19 vaccine that eases the concerns of anyone hesitant of having a needle jabbed in their arm.
Researchers at the University of Queensland are using technology developed at UT-Austin to create a COVID-19 vaccine patch, according to KXAN in Austin. The researchers have partnered with a company called Vaxxas to begin testing the patch.
Not only would the patch not require anyone being stuck by a needle, but it would also keep longer than the current vaccine. Researchers estimate the patch could last in 77 degree temperatures for nearly a month, as opposed to the current vaccines that need to be preserved in cold temperatures.
