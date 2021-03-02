Texas has become the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite alarmed pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet.
MORE DETAILS: Texas governor lifts mask mandate and allows businesses to open at 100% capacity, despite health officials' warnings
The governors of Michigan, Mississippi and Louisiana likewise announced they are easing up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he is getting rid of most mask mandates and lifting most other restrictions, including limits on seating in restaurants, starting Wednesday.
In Michigan, a group called All Business Is Essential has resisted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s virus policies, and many people are ignoring mask requirements and other measures, said group leader Erik Kiilunen. “At some point you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Do I want a zero-risk life?’” he said. “It’s become a farce, really. People have quit living for a year, at what price?”
U.S. cases have plunged more than 70% over the past two months from an average of nearly 250,000 new infections a day, while average deaths per day have plummeted about 40% since mid-January.
But the two curves have leveled off abruptly in the past several days and have even risen slightly.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3uLmTuB