JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Gov. Mike Parson has announced a new partnership with a Texas-based company to bring in more than 700 additional health care workers to help hospitals across the state as they grapple with COVID-19.
The company, Vizient, will send up to 760 health care professionals to hospitals across the state through its contracted agencies, Parson announced during a news briefing Wednesday evening. Those health care professionals will include registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified nurse assistants. It's part of a plan that Parson says will add nearly 600 hospital beds across Missouri. The company has previously provided support to Illinois and Arizona.
Parson and Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn, who also spoke during the briefing, did not say how much the partnership will cost, but Parson said federal COVID-19 stimulus funds will be used to hire the company for at least the next dozen weeks.
Earlier Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers passed a $1.2 billion coronavirus aid package. About $752 million of that bill is general coronavirus relief funding that must be spent by the end of the year. The bill heads to Parson's desk for his signature.
Lawmakers did not, however, take action on Parson's proposal that would prevent health care workers from being sued during the pandemic for negligence or disregarding the safety of others, The Associated Press reports. Under his proposal, health care workers could still be sued if they intentionally seriously injure patients. It would also protect businesses that provide pandemic supplies. Parson asked lawmakers to drop his bill on Tuesday, but it's expected to come up again in the next legislative session.
On Monday, 2,779 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized across the state. Of that number, 670 are in intensive care units and 354 are on ventilators.
Missouri has had more than 305,000 COVID-19 cases in total since testing began, including more than 4,000 deaths.