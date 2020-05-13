CHICAGO, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker addressed complaints from those pushing his administration to reopen Illinois' economy faster.
During his daily briefing via Zoom Wednesday, Pritzker says he knows people are hurting and they've had to sacrifice a lot during the coronavirus pandemic. He says he wants this to end quickly, but the virus is still around and that cannot be ignored.
Pritzker called COVID-19 "a serious disease" and the virus is the enemy, not local health departments.
He continued to encourage people in Illinois to stay home or wear a mask when our in public.
Pritzker says the state's focused on facilities for the most vulnerable. He says the state restricted visitations quickly once the virus reached Illinois and testing has been prioritized at these facilities. He announced more than 1,200 facilities are getting personal protective equipment (PPE) directly, with a final delivery coming in the next few days.
Five of 51 residents at a veterans home in Anna tested positive for COVID-19, Pritzker says. While none of the staff has tested positive, they are still waiting on some results.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced 1,677 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 84,698.
A total of 3,792 people have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 192 cases.
Illinois processed 17,668 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 489,359.