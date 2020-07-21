CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A third person in Calloway County, Kentucky, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the county health department says.
During his daily briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said a 63-year-old man was one of three new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic began to 674.
The news of the third coronavirus-related death in Calloway County just days after the county's second death, which the health department confirmed Sunday. The county's first virus-related death was confirmed in April.
The Calloway County Health Department also reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 132. Of that total, the health department says 109 people have recovered.
Of the active cases, the health department says 16 people are in isolation in their homes and three are hospitalized.
Click here for a list of county COVID-19 case totals in the Local 6 area.