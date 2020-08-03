MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in its five-county district Monday.
Of those cases, 12 were reported in McCracken County, along with one in Ballard County, six in Carlisle County, nine in Fulton County and five in Hickman County.
The youngest of the 33 cases is a 5-year-old girl from Fulton County, and the oldest is a 71-year-old woman, also from Fulton County.
Since COVID-19 testing began, McCracken County has had 329 cases, including four deaths.
Ballard County has had 37 cases. Carlisle County has had 38 cases, including one death. Fulton County has had 56 cases, including one death. Hickman County has had 37 cases.
Across all five-counties combined, 302 COVID-19 cases in the Purchase District have recovered as of Monday, according to the health department's website.
Download the document below to read the Purchase District Health Department's full update for Aug. 3.