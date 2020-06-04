PADUCAH— Thousands of people in Kentucky are still waiting to receive their unemployment insurance checks.
Several of you have reached out to Local 6, sharing the challenges this is bringing for your family.
Single mom Aleah McGrath filed for unemployment checks in March. She received her first check last Friday, but still, no back payments or $600 from the CARES act.
"There's just so much to worry about right now," McGrath said. "Income should be the last thing on everyone's mind. You know, that is the one thing none of us should have to worry about in the middle of this pandemic."
Diana McDonald filed in March and only received 2 small payments. She's called the unemployment office numerous times with no call backs. All she gets is an automated call, and the stress of the unknown is affecting her health.
"Literally when I saw my doctor, I'm also diabetic," McDonald said. "So I saw my doctor and my blood pressure was 187 over 100. Just explaining my situation I was having anxiety issues because I'm so worried about not being able to make bills."
I've received several Facebook messages and emails. One person said "I'm in fear of losing my car and my utilities have not been paid. Another person said they've called hundreds of times and email over 50 people with no response.
Everyone said they just want to feel heard and get the help they need.
And right now that's not happening.
We've reached out to members of Kentucky's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, to find out why this is happening.
They have not responded to us.