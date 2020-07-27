GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Over a period of just a few days, 36 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Graves County, Kentucky, the local health department says.
From Friday through Monday, 36 Graves County residents tested positive for the the novel coronavirus disease, the Graves County Health Department says.
The cases include two children in the 0 to 10 age range, three teenagers, six people in their 20s, seven people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, four people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s two people in their 70s, one woman in her 80s.
Three of the cases are hospitalized — including a man in his 70s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s. The rest are in isolation in their homes.
Including the new cases announced Monday, Graves County has had 456 people test positive for the virus to date. According to the state department of public health, 21 of those cases have died.
