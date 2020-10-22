MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths in the west Kentucky county Thursday.
The new deaths bring the number of lives lost in connection to the virus in Marshall County to seven.
The health department also reported nine new cases in Marshall County Thursday. Those case include a 13-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.
To date, Marshall County has had 440 COVID-19 cases. The health department reported Thursday that 368 of those individuals have been released from monitoring, leaving 65 active cases.