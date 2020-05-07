JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Illinois. There's now a total of 158 confirmed cases in the county.
The health department says the new cases include one man in his 30s, one female in her 40s, and one man in his 60s. All three patients are in isolation.
As of Thursday, 10 people have died in Jackson County due to the coronavirus. 71 patients have been released from isolation, according to a news release.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
