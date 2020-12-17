CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in the southeast Missouri county on Thursday.
Those cases include 67 confirmed cases and 27 probable cases.
The public health center also reported three new deaths in the county, including one person in the 50-59 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one in the 80 to 89 age range.
The county has had a total of 6,979 cases to date, including 6,047 confirmed cases and 932 probable cases. The public health center has reported 97 deaths connected to the virus in Cape Girardeau County.
The public health center is currently monitoring 1,508 active cases in the county. The county's positivity rate is 19% Thursday, and the community is considered to be at critical risk for COVID-19.