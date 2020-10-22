PADUCAH — A McNabb Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, and three other staff members were quarantined due to possible exposure, Paducah Public Schools announced.
In a news release about the case, the school district said no students were identified as close contacts.
The school district said the Purchase District Health Department handled contact tracing efforts for the case, as it does with all cases related to the school system. The staff members who met the criteria of a close contact were sent home immediately, the district said, and the health department has contacted each of the three staff members to give them quarantine instructions.
Paducah Public Schools advises members of the community who have questions to contact the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit the state of Kentucky's COVID-19 information website, kycovid19.ky.gov, for more information.
Parents and guardians of Paducah Public Schools students who have specific questions can contact Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley by emailing amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or by calling 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.