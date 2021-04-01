SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Three local Southern Illinois community health centers will benefit from the Illinois American Rescue Plan COVID-19 response.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Thursday that the three local community health centers will receive a total of more than $11 million.
The Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation, in Carterville will receive $5,543,000; Community Health & Emergency Services, INC., in Carbondale will receive $3,443,625; and Rural Health Inc., in Anna will receive $2,629,125.
The senators announced 42 other community health centers throughout Illinois would also be receiving federal funding.
This brings the total amount to $270 million to support COVID-19 vaccination and health services for vulnerable populations in urban and rural parts of the state.
You can find a full list of health centers and how much funding they will receive by clicking here.
Durbin and Duckworth say the health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; as well as deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 and expand health centers' operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond. This includes modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.
Durbin and Duckworth say this investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.