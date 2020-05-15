NASHVILLE, TN -- Restaurants and retail will soon be allowed to have larger amounts of people inside, Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group announced Friday.
The group said the capacity restrictions will be lifted Friday, May 22. They said the focus will be on social distancing practices and issuing guidelines for safely reopen larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22.
Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release the new Large Attractions guidelines would apply to businesses such as racetracks, amusement parks, water parks, theaters, auditoriums and large museums.
The state continues to enforce a gathering restriction of 10 people or less. The Economic Recovery Group said they will be updating the restaurant guidelines to lift the capacity restrictions, as long as the restaurant can continue enforcing social distancing between guests and tables.