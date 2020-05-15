FRANKFORT, KY -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced additional reopening dates during Friday's daily briefing.
He said the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will reopen state parks and other tourism areas in Kentucky June 1.
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park and Lake Barkley State Resort Park are two of four state parks being used for quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients who don't need hospitalization but cannot properly isolate at home. Therefore, Beshear said those state parks will not reopen June 1.
Beshear said other facilities and activities able to restart June 1 with appropriate guidelines in place include:
- Fishing tournaments
- Aquatic centers -- lap pools and fitness areas. Main pools are not included in this reopening.
- Auto and dirt track racing
- Bowling alleys
- Movie theaters
- Fitness centers
Beshear released guidelines for nail salons and massage therapists for when they reopen May 25. Guidelines for other businesses able to reopen May 25, including cosmetology businesses, hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and tanning salons, are coming soon.
To see all of the guidelines Beshear has put in place for various reopening areas, click here.
Beshear was asked about reopening museums and other cultural buildings. He said they are working on guidelines to figure out a good date to reopen those.
Beshear announced new CARES Act funding for the arts. He said $500,000 will go to 85 humanities organizations who have suffered financial losses due to COVID-19.
Kentucky is reporting 252 new cases, bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 7,444.
There's a total of 332 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of four deaths from Thursday. 2,739 people have recovered.
127,689 total tests have been performed. About 6,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.