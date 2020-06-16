PADUCAH — Many of you are gearing up for vacations, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means more precautions to take during your travels.
Pamela Denny is the executive director of Kentucky Travel Guide. She delivers travel guides at rest stops across Kentucky. Denny said people are ready to get on the road and travel.
"I think everybody is itching," Denny said.
She said always bring your mask and hand sanitizer with you. Before you go, make sure there's not a lot of cases in the area you're traveling to.
"Just be aware of where you're going," Denny said. "Do that research. See what their case load is before you head that way. Because you certainly don't want to go pick something up, and be asymptomatic and bring it back."
There are hand sanitizing stations at Barkley Regional Airport.
On the ground, you'll see signs telling you to stay 6 feet apart.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said, when traveling, be mindful of your safety and the safety of others.
"You know, wearing a mask on board an aircraft is being considerate to the other employees or other people on the aircraft," Rouleau said.
When you board the plane, the airport will provide you with a kit with a mask and latex gloves. But Rouleau said most people already bring their own mask with them.
Denny doesn't believe people are ready to start flying yet. She said as they get on the road, there can be a balance between safety and travel.
On Thursday, any United Airlines passenger refusing to wear a mask will be placed on an internal travel restriction list. Those passengers won't be able to board a United flight for a period of time.
For more information on travel safety, you can check here for safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This map also shows which areas are seeing declines in cases.