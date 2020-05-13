PADUCAH — A locally headquartered business has donated 200 cloth masks to the city of Paducah.
When the city placed an order for masks with Triangle Enterprises, which is headquartered in Paducah, the company's president decided to donate them at no cost.
The donated masks arrived Wednesday, and will be distributed to city employees, the city said in a news release.
"I want to express my gratitude to Triangle Enterprises for this thoughtful donation. The generosity of our businesses and residents continue to amaze me each and every day. We live in a strong, resilient, and extremely compassionate community," Mayor Brandi Harless said in the news release.
Triangle Enterprises President/CEO J. P. Kelly said the company converted its production to face masks as a way to keep people working, according to the news release. "Our donation of the masks is our way of saying thanks to those working to get our community back to normal," Kelly said.
For more information about Triangle Enterprises, visit triangle-co.com.