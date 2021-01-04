TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky educator who served Trigg County students for nearly 20 years had died after a battle with COVID-19.
In an announcement shared to social media Monday, Trigg County Public Schools said Simone Parker died Saturday evening because of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Parker taught science at Trigg County High School, working in the district for nearly two decades.
"Our hearts are with her family, students, and coworkers during this extremely difficult time," the district's announcement said, calling her an "extraordinary educator."
"Her love for her students and teaching will never be forgotten. In the words of Mrs. Parker 'Be good. Be careful. Come back to me tomorrow.'"
Gov. Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday to ask Kentuckians to pray for Parker's family. "Simone made an impact on her students, in and out of the classroom, changing their lives for the better," Beshear said. "We are heartbroken to hear of her passing from #COVID19."
Please join @BritainyBeshear and me in praying for the family of Simone Parker. Simone made an impact on her students, in and out of the classroom, changing their lives for the better. We are heartbroken to hear of her passing from #COVID19. https://t.co/bs7Tkm8lli— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 4, 2021
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is a former educator herself, shared her condolences via Twitter as well.
"My deepest condolences go out to the family of Simone Parker, who dedicated her life to her students. My heart breaks for communities hurting from losses like this one. We will get through this together," Coleman said.
My deepest condolences go out to the family of Simone Parker, who dedicated her life to her students. My heart breaks for communities hurting from losses like this one. We will get through this together.https://t.co/YHeETowmEP— Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) January 4, 2021
WKDZ radio in Cadiz reports that Parker, who was 46 years old, was highly active in her community, including with the school's Interact Club. Interact Clubs are affiliated with local Rotary Clubs, and organize projects to help their schools and communities.
The Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is handling funeral arrangements for Parker. An obituary published to the funeral home's website says in lieu of flowers, the family suggests those who would like to honor Parker's memory made donations to the Cadiz Rotary Club.
The funeral homes says the family will receive friends after 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held the funeral home at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, with her burial to follow at Trigg Memory Acres in Cadiz.
Parker's obituary says she briefly worked as a chemist at LWD in Calvert City before beginning her teaching career at Trigg County High School in 2000. She taught chemistry, physics, forensics, geology, astronomy, and environmental science. "More than just a teacher, Mrs. Parker was devoted to her students' successes and achievements, pushing them to recognize their own potential and showing them consistently how much she cared for them as individuals, often referring to them as 'her children,'" the obituary reads in part.
To read the obituary in full, visit https://goodwinfuneralhomeonline.com.