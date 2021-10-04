TRIGG COUNTY, KY– Trigg County Public Schools will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students, parents and community members at the Trigg County High School Gym on Friday, Oct. 15.
The vaccines will be provided by the Pennyrile Health Department for students, parents, staff and any community members interested. The vaccine clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon.
Students age 12-17 must submit a signed consent form and a copy of their insurance information by Oct. 13 to receive a shot. Parents/guardians may accompany their student to the clinic but it is not required.
Parents and community members will be allowed to walk-in while supplies last. You may also call 270-522-6075 to schedule your appointment. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna will all be offered at the clinic.