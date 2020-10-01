WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.
“Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said during a call-in interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Thursday night.
However, the president later said he and the first lady will begin the quarantine process as they await their test results.
In a tweet Thursday night, Trump said: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"
The comments came after Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week.
Hicks is the most senior White House official to test positive so far.