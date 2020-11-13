WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has offered a rosy update on the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus, while gliding over significant challenges to come.
He delivered his first public remarks Friday since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden, but still did not concede the election.
Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said a vaccine would ship in “a matter of weeks” to vulnerable populations, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals.
The president also claimed an agreement had been made with Pfizer to provide the vaccine it is developing "free of charge," NBC News reports, but said it was an "unfortunate mistake" when the company said they were not a part of the operation.
In addition, there’s no information yet as to whether the vaccine worked in vulnerable populations or only in younger, healthier study volunteers. Trump took no questions from reporters. He hasn’t answered questions since before Election Day.
