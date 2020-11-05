SALINE COUNTY, IL — The Egyptian Health Department in southern Illinois on Thursday confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths in Saline County.
The health department said the two individuals died of complications from the illness.
Fifteen new cases were reported in the county as well, including a boy under the age of 5, a girl under the age of 10, a woman and two men in their 20s, a woman and two men in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man and two women in their 60s, and two women in their 70s.
To date, Saline County has had 782 COVID-19 cases, including 14 deaths.
The health department also reported new cases in Gallatin and White counties.
Four new cases were confirmed in Gallatin County, including a woman in her 20s, a man and a woman in their 50s and a man in his 60s.
Eight new cases were confirmed in White County, including a woman and a man in their 30s, two women in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, and a woman and a man in their 70s.
White County has had 350 cases to date, including 6 deaths. Gallatin County has had 151 cases to date, including 2 deaths.