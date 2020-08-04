CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported two new coronavirus-related deaths in the southeast Missouri county Tuesday.
The public health center said both people who died were in their 80s, and no further information about them will be released to the public due to medical privacy laws.
Their deaths bring the number of lives lost in Cape Girardeau County connected to the pandemic to five.
To date, the county has had 632 COVID-19 cases, 585 of which are confirmed and 47 of which are probable. The public health center says 552 cases have recovered.